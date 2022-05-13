Search

13 May 2022

Nuisance neighbours lead anti-social behaviour complaints in Longford

Nuisance neighbours lead anti-social behaviour complaints in Longford

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

13 May 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Irritating neighbours, roaming animals and harassment are among the chief complaints made about anti-social behaviour to Longford County Council, it has emerged.

Almost 40 accusations of nuisance neighbours were recorded between 2020 and February of this year along with more than 30 claims linked to harassment, intimidation, noise, and vandalism.

Fears surrounding the reporting of such incidents has also led to over 20 anonymous tip-offs.

That has led to over 80 warnings being issued by local authority housing bosses since January 2020.

Of those, just one case of eviction proceedings was taken by the council.

The statistics were obtained this week by the Leader under the terms of the Freedom of Information Act.

They also that despite approximately 31 abandoned sites being recorded by local authority officials across the county, not a single euro has been collected in derelict sites levies.

Undert he Urban Regeneration and Housing Act of 2015 (the 2015 Act) local authorities must keep a vacant sites register, which keeps track of the lands in the council’s area that are suitable for housing but have not been put forward for development.

Once they are on the register, councils can then charge a levy of 7pc each year on individual sites.

The aim of the levy is to encourage housing development on lands which are suitable for housing or regeneration.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media