Nuisance neighbours lead anti-social behaviour complaints in Longford

Irritating neighbours, roaming animals and harassment are among the chief complaints made about anti-social behaviour to Longford County Council, it has emerged.

Almost 40 accusations of nuisance neighbours were recorded between 2020 and February of this year along with more than 30 claims linked to harassment, intimidation, noise, and vandalism.

Fears surrounding the reporting of such incidents has also led to over 20 anonymous tip-offs.

That has led to over 80 warnings being issued by local authority housing bosses since January 2020.

Of those, just one case of eviction proceedings was taken by the council.

The statistics were obtained this week by the Leader under the terms of the Freedom of Information Act.

They also that despite approximately 31 abandoned sites being recorded by local authority officials across the county, not a single euro has been collected in derelict sites levies.

Undert he Urban Regeneration and Housing Act of 2015 (the 2015 Act) local authorities must keep a vacant sites register, which keeps track of the lands in the council’s area that are suitable for housing but have not been put forward for development.

Once they are on the register, councils can then charge a levy of 7pc each year on individual sites.

The aim of the levy is to encourage housing development on lands which are suitable for housing or regeneration.