10 May 2022

Longford couple appear in court charged with road traffic offences

Longford Courthouse.

A husband and wife have appeared in court charged with road traffic offences which involved the driving of a vehicle after a crash

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

10 May 2022 10:00 AM

A husband and wife have appeared in court charged with road traffic offences which involved the driving of a vehicle after a crash.

Rebecca Lawrence and Patrick Lawrence, both of 39 Great Water Street, were involved in a collision on January 18, 2021, in which Ms Lawrence was the driver of the vehicle and Mr Lawrence the passenger.

Neither defendant was in court when their case was called, with solicitor Jack Donohoe informing the court that they had been present earlier in the day but left to collect their children from school.

“Have people no regard at all for what’s going on?” asked an unimpressed Judge Bernadette Owens.

The court heard that there was extensive damage to the front of the vehicle following the collision, and that it was towed off the road, with Gardaí telling the defendants not to drive the car.

However, later that day, Mr Lawrence was seen driving the vehicle on Church Street. He was promptly pulled over by Gardaí.
Rebecca Lawrence was charged with allowing the vehicle to be driven while there was a known defect and driving without insurance. She was also charged with driving without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road, for which Judge Owens fined her €200 with four months to pay.

Patrick Lawrence was facing charges for no insurance, no licence, dangerous driving and using a mechanically propelled vehicle after Gardaí forbade it until defects had been remedied.

Mr Lawrence has two previous convictions, including one for no insurance in 2016 for which he was fined €250, and one for criminal damage in 2015, which saw him handed a €100 fine.

Judge Owens proceeded to fine him €250 with four months to pay for driving without insurance, and a further €250 with six months to pay for driving without a licence. He was also disqualified from driving for two years. He received a further fine of €250 for driving a defective vehicle.

