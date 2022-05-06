Search

06 May 2022

Enjoy ‘Wake in the West’ in Ardagh this Saturday

Enjoy ‘Wake in the West’ in Ardagh this Saturday

06 May 2022 11:00 AM

Back by popular demand, Pillar Box Drama Group in Moydow are proud to present an extra show of the highly acclaimed ‘Wake in the West’ written by Michael J Ginnelly.

This classic Irish comedy sees the cast and crew bid a fond farewell to the late Tom Healy in hilarious circumstances.

The production stars David Farrell, Joanna Farrell, Edel Kane, Meriel McCord, John McDermott, Irene Murphy, Mairead Murphy, Colm Murray and Adam Quinn. The play is directed by Ursula Hawes.

The extra show takes place on Saturday, May 7 at 8.30pm in Ardagh Community Centre. Admission on the door is €10. Tickets are now on presale and can be obtained by contacting any of the following by text: Colm (086) 3986245, Deirdre (086) 3117398, Edel (087) 9906587, Adam (087) 2999803.

Proceeds on the night will go to benefit a number of local groups and charities including St Christopher’s Services, Longford Branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, Ardagh Moydow Active Age and St Brigid’s Ladies Club.

“The original run of four shows in Moydow Hall was a huge success,” said chairperson Colm Murray. “The demand for extra tickets has been great and the groups who will benefit from the extra shows are very worthy of support. I can guarantee it will be a great night's entertainment.”

