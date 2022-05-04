Search

04 May 2022

Technimark expansion to bring big jobs boost to Longford

Employment: Longford set for 100 new jobs

Exciting expansion plans for Technimark in Longford town

Jessica Thompson

04 May 2022 8:00 AM

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Longford is to enjoy yet another jobs boost as works on doubling the size of the local Technimark plant near completion.

The construction of an extension to the factory will see 100 more jobs brought to Longford, increasing the firm’s workforce to 230.

Longford County Council granted planning permission for a 40,000 square foot expansion to the Longford town-based firm in May 2021 and works are proceeding acording to plan, with a target of September set for the official opening of the expansion.

Local TD Joe Flaherty, who visited the site last week, has welcomed the news of even more jobs in Longford, on top of recent announcements of 150 new jobs at Framespace Solutions and the potential for hundreds more should government proposals to construct a state of the art ‘advanced factory’ go to plan.

“With Abbott and Avery Dennsion within a stone’s throw of the Ballinalee Road plant, we’ll see over 2,000 staff employed between the three centres and all firms have seen significant jobs’ growth over the past two years,” said Deputy Flaherty, adding that it is “a really positive development for the town and sees Longford very much as an emerging force in the medical device manufacturing sector”.

Technimark has traded in Longford for more than fifty years and was previously known as Longford Tool & Plastic. The project is supported by IDA Ireland following the sale of the former Tool & Plastic facility to the US firm, Technimark.

The main contractor for the works is the Co Galway building firm Coolnasilva Ltd whilst Longford firm, Kiernan Steel, are on site at the moment erecting the multi million euro steel building.

“It is great to see a local firm heavily involved in the project,” said Deputy Flaherty.

