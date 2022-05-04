Longford’s Bank of Ireland building up for €1.2m sale

The Bank of Ireland building on Main Street Longford is currently up for sale with an asking prise of €1,250,000.

The property offers an excellent investment opportunity with over 10 years secure income let to Bank of Ireland who are paying a total of €133,592 per anum in rent.

A prominent building in the centre of the county town, this property comprises a three story period building with a single storey extension to the rear.

The ground floor comprises an open plan retail banking hall alongside a private meeting room.

The upper floors are currently in use as offices with employee amenities located on the first floor.

The entire building is let to Bank Of Ireland on an upward only lease with over 10 years until lease expiry in June 2032. The tenant will not be affected by the sale of this building.

This property is an excellent investment opportunity and will be sold via bespoke auction at a future date.

More information on the sale of this property, as well as the tenant and least, can be found at www.bidx1.com.