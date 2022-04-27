Longford in line for major jobs investment

Longford’s hopes of attracting a multinational giant has taken a major step forward as government bosses look to construct a state of the art premises aimed at bringing hundreds of new jobs to the county.

Junior Business Minister Damien English has pledged to fast-track ongoing efforts by IDA Ireland chiefs who, last September, first disclosed plans to build an “advanced building solution” as part of its four year 2021-2024 strategy.

“I know Longford has been earmarked by the IDA for an advanced factory,” he said, during a visit to the county last week.

“That is something that was raised with me (and) I am going to press to get that delivered quite soon.”

Mr English’s comments were given a resounding thumbs up by industry experts at local level as Longford's economy continues its resurgence from almost two years of coronavirus imposed restrictions.

“Obviously any investment in enterprise infrastructure is to be welcomed,” said Head of Local Enterprise Micheal Nevin. “Having an advanced building will provide a big weapon in our marketing portfolio.”

Pictures above: Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English pictured visiting the Longford County Council Offices with LEO staff Patricia McWeeney, Administrator, Mandy Adegboyega, Graduate, Chief Executive, Paddy Mahon, Catherine Kane, SEDO, Cathaoirleach, Peggy Nolan Senator Micheál Carrigy Anna Lane, Business Advisor and Joseph Murphy, Clerical Officer