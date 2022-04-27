Search

27 Apr 2022

Longford in line for major jobs investment

Economic boost: Move to lure major multinational

Longford in line for major jobs investment

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

27 Apr 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Longford’s hopes of attracting a multinational giant has taken a major step forward as government bosses look to construct a state of the art premises aimed at bringing hundreds of new jobs to the county.

Junior Business Minister Damien English has pledged to fast-track ongoing efforts by IDA Ireland chiefs who, last September, first disclosed plans to build an “advanced building solution” as part of its four year 2021-2024 strategy.

“I know Longford has been earmarked by the IDA for an advanced factory,” he said, during a visit to the county last week.

“That is something that was raised with me (and) I am going to press to get that delivered quite soon.”

Mr English’s comments were given a resounding thumbs up by industry experts at local level as Longford's economy continues its resurgence from almost two years of coronavirus imposed restrictions.

“Obviously any investment in enterprise infrastructure is to be welcomed,” said Head of Local Enterprise Micheal Nevin. “Having an advanced building will provide a big weapon in our marketing portfolio.”

Read more:

Business boost on cards as English vows to bring 'advanced factory' to Longford

Junior Business Minister Damien English has vowed to follow through on moves to bring an advanced premises aimed at luring a large multinational company to the county.

 

Pictures above: Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English pictured visiting the Longford County Council Offices with LEO staff Patricia McWeeney, Administrator, Mandy Adegboyega, Graduate, Chief Executive, Paddy Mahon, Catherine Kane, SEDO, Cathaoirleach, Peggy Nolan Senator Micheál Carrigy Anna Lane, Business Advisor and Joseph Murphy, Clerical Officer

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media