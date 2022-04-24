Late Teresa Fallon remembered as an excellent neighbour and avid sports enthusiast

It was with the greatest of sadness we learned of the death at Mullingar Regional Hospital on Thursday, April 7 last of Teresa Fallon, Ballagh.

Teresa, in recent years, had been a resident of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague.

A native of Crossmaglen, Co Armagh she had a great love of culture and tradition.

Teresa loved football, she loved going to matches and always was an enthusiastic supporter.

In her younger days she was adept at football and particularly soccer. When she moved to Ballagh with her husband Frank she brought with her a great vibrancy, decency and kindness for her new community.

She continued her sporting interest with her support of St Faithleach’s, never forgetting her home club of Crossmaglen and the pride she felt with the great All-Ireland winning teams of Crossmaglen and Armagh.

She always had a great interest in travel instilled in her younger years with her working in a travel agency in Dundalk and in later years in East West Travel in Roscommon Town where she was noted for her skill and knowledge in every area of the world.

She was noted as an excellent neighbour and her hand of help was always available to anyone in need. Teresa was an active member of the Lanesboro Badminton club and always brought competitiveness and great fun to the club.

She had a wonderful devotion and great pride in her husband Frank, her five children and fourteen grandchildren who she cherished most of all.

The attendance at the reposing of her remains at her residence on Sunday, April 10 and again at her Funeral Mass on Monday, April 11 and burial in Kilgefin cemetery bore ample testimony to the esteem she held.

Predeceased by her parents Hugh and Tessie and by her son Baby Pearse.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, sons Niall (Cootehall), Frank (Ardagh, Longford), David (Roscommon) and Patrick (Cloverhill), daughter Aisling McLoughlin (Strokestown), brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Elaine, Kirsten, Niamh and Margaret, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Ciara, Eoin, Rachel, Seán, Odin, Etain, Pearse, Oisín, Jack, Cillian, Doireann, Emily Louise and Dáithí, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.