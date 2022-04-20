Search

Longford man on brutal assault charge remanded in custody

A man accused of punching another man more than 20 times across the face during a brutal assault in Granard earlier this month has been remanded in custody for a second time.

Calum Meade, of Apartment 3, Market Street, Granard, was brought before a sitting of Longford District Court last Tuesday following an incident on the Granard’s Main Street during the early hours of April 3.

It was the 24-year-old’s second time in court, four days on from the north Longford man’s arrest and initial appearance before Longford District Court.

Mr Meade sat motionless in the custody suite throughout last Tuesday’s hearing, offering a wink to his solicitor John Quinn after it emerged the accused was consenting to a further, short remand in custody.

The victim, who is aged in his early 20s, allegedly received facial injuries, a fractured orbital bone, several chipped teeth and multiple bruises as a result of the assault.

Mr Meade was remanded in custody until a sitting of Longford District Court next week (April 26).

