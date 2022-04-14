Longford County Council launches Longford Text Alert

Longford County Council welcomes the launch of Longford Text Alert, an app and accompanying website which sends local people crime prevention text alerts and community notices from across County Longford.

Longford Text Alert sends notifications based on your location, meaning you only get community updates relevant to you and what is happening in your local area. Alerts can be received by SMS text messages, email, or in-app – whichever you prefer. This free-to-use app has no subscription fees or alert charges.

Longford Text Alert is a collaborative project between Longford Local Community Safety Partnership, Longford County Council, local text alert groups and An Garda Síochána. The development of the Longford text Alert was funded by Longford County Council and Department of Rural and Community Development under Our Rural Future: Digital Innovation Programme 2021. The system was developed by Pinpoint Alerts.

Initially, this app will be piloted in the Colmcille area with the Colmcille community text alert group. The county-wide rollout is then scheduled in the coming weeks. Colmcille community text alert group are hosting an open evening in Colmcille Community Centre to help anyone with any questions on Friday 22 April at 7pm. All are welcome to attend.

What can you expect to get alerted on?

Longford Text Alert will provide updates on crime and safety issues and initiatives, in partnership with An Garda Síochána. You can receive alerts on community-led initiatives from community groups, including Tidy Towns, Creative Ireland Longford, and Age Friendly Ireland groups. You will also be updated on courses available through your local Broadband Communication Point (BCP), which offer community remote working facilities, as well as external access to high-speed WIFI.

Welcoming the launch of Longford Text Alert, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan thanked the many stakeholders involved. “Longford is again a leading light in its use of digital technology for the betterment of our communities. Much thanks must go to the IT Section of Longford County Council, as well as Longford Local Community Safety Partnership, An Garda Siochana, and the community groups involved. Community is at the heart of this project, and without everyone working together Longford Text Alert and the benefit it will bring to Longford people would not have been possible.”

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon added, “Longford Text Alert is a great example of the Council’s continued focus on using innovative technologies to improve the lives of Longford people. This innovative digital project has a great public benefit – better connecting communities in County Longford. With its collaborative approach, this exemplary local authority-led project has great potential to be replicated in other places.”