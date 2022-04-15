Search

15 Apr 2022

Longford ready for big Spring Clean

Longford ready for big Spring Clean

15 Apr 2022 9:00 AM

The Spring Clean 2022 initiative for County Longford was launched on Monday in Newtownforbes. Part of the National Spring Clean, individuals and groups are encouraged to organise a clean-up of their local towns and villages.

Community pride is the theme for this year’s initiative, with people urged to unite to clean up their shared spaces together. People of all ages, including groups of friends, families, classmates, and neighbours can take part.

Community groups, sporting organisations and local businesses are also encouraged to participate.

To get as many people on board as possible, Longford County Council are running a Spring Clean 2022 competition. Submit your photos showcasing your hard work in cleaning the community to be in with a chance to win a prize. Email photos to Longford County Council Environmental Awareness Officer Gary Brady at gbrady@longfordcoco.ie.

County Longford’s Spring Clean 2022 gives people the opportunity to act at a local level to improve their environment. This local effort then feeds into the overall National Spring Clean. The awareness brought about by the campaign and the combined local actions can also have a much larger effect on how we dispose of and treat our waste.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan said, “The Spring Clean has always been a community initiative as much as anti-litter campaign. Communities, big and small, come together to do their bit for their local area. It can be a couple of neighbours doing their road or a whole town joining together to do a massive clean-up.”

If you or your group would like to organise a clean-up, visit Nationalspringclean.org to request a free clean-up kit. You can also contact Environmental Awareness Officer Gary Brady on 043 334 3451 for litter pickers, gloves, and bags, as well as to organise pick-up of waste collected.

Pictured: Longford County Council launched their Spring Clean Initiative 2022 on Monday and pictured are Bernie Daly, Declan Murtagh (Litter Warden), Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan, Gary Brady (Environmental Awareness Officer), Samantha Healy (Director Infrastructure, Housing and Innovation), Marie, Ava and Rachael O'Loughlin, John Mulrennan, Joe, Harry and Sean Daly, Margaret Corcoran, Fiadh and Erin Healy and Suzanne Duffy (Environment Officer) Picture: Shelley Corcoran

