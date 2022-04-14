Search

Longford publicans take in Ukrainian refugees

The Ballymahon community has been lending its support to those Ukrainian families who have arrived in the town in recent weeks.

Skelly’s bar is currently housing 13 Ukrainians in its B&B rooms, while Cooney’s Hotel has taken in 15.

The families have received a warm welcome since arriving and have experience some of what the town has to offer, while locals have delivered clothing and support.

“A massive word of thanks to Pauric Connolly who provided the van, Liam Natton who did the driving and the heavy lifting with me and to Joe Flaherty for a access to to the donated goods in Longford, as we brought out and distributed clothes, toiletries, toys, etc to the Ukrainian families staying in Skelly’s and Cooney’s Hotel,” said local councillor Pat O’Toole.

“It was just a small gesture of solidarity with them as they arrived in Ballymahon with very few of the necessities required for daily living. Just another way of saying Céad Míle Fáilte to Baile Mathuna.

“Many thanks to all those who donated to this cause; your generosity is truly outstanding and greatly appreciated.”

Longford teachers rally to Ukrainian humanitarian effort

Staff members at Longford’s Further Education and Training Centre have raised €2,500 for the ongoing humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

