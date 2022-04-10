Search

10 Apr 2022

Nolan hails extension of cycle path to Longford greyhound track

Peggy Nolan assumes Longford council hot seat for third time

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Peggy Nolan

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

10 Apr 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Longford County Council are expected to commence works with a view to connecting a new cycle path to the county town's former greyhound track.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan said the project, when complete, will provide a much needed economic boost to the locality.

“A cycle track that was to extend up to the railway will now go right up to the dog track and will connect the (Royal) Canal with the town itself,” she said.

It's expected plans over its design will be brought to the table of Longford's Municipal District with works scheduled to get underway over the coming weeks.

“What this will finally do is bring that economic dividend which has been long sought for for businesses and the localcommunity,” she added.

“It's a huge good news story for Longford and I am delighted to have kept my word to the people of Longford that when we (County Council) acquired the dog track that it wouldn't just sit there.”

Cllr Nolan also revealed the cost of the project will have “minimal” impact on the local taxpaying public with the development being conducted soley at the hands of the council itself.

