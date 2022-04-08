BREAKING: Woman arrested in connection with Longford town assault

Just days after an alleged violent stabbing incident in a Longford town fast food restaurant, Gardaí are investigating another Longford town assault.
A woman in her 50s was attacked at approximately 11.30am today in the Market Square area of Longford town.
BREAKING: Man (20s) arrested over alleged serious Co Longford assault
A man in his late 20s is being quizzed by detectives this afternoon in connection to an alleged assault in Granard earlier this week that left a man with serious injuries in hospital.
Gardaí investigating the assault have arrested a woman in her 40s. She is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
The assaulted female did not require hospital treatment.
Investigations are ongoing.
Aughnacliffe couple, Jade Hoare, who was recently crowned Ireland's Strongest Woman U82kg, and Jack Harkin, winner of the Republic of Ireland's Strongest Man 2021
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD pictured with Ciara Gavigan, Rachel Maguire, Aileen Briody and Kate Mulvey from Mercy Ballymahon
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.