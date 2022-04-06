Search

06 Apr 2022

MISSING PERSON | Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing Leitrim man

MISSING PERSON | Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing Leitrim man

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

06 Apr 2022 7:26 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 22-year-old Richard Thien, who is missing from Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, since Tuesday April 5, 2022. 

Richard is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of strong build, with short black hair.

Gardaí have arrested a woman in her 20s in connection to an alleged stabbing in Longford town yesterday that left a man with serious injuries in hospital.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket.

Gardaí and Richard’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

