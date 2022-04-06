MISSING PERSON | Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing Leitrim man

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 22-year-old Richard Thien, who is missing from Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, since Tuesday April 5, 2022.
Richard is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of strong build, with short black hair.
When last seen he was wearing a black jacket.
Gardaí and Richard’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
