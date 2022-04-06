Longford people urged to support 65 Roses Day

Longford people are being urged to support Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s annual fundraising day, “65 Roses Day”, taking place this Friday, April 8.

The annual fundraising flag day – which derives its name from the way in which young children often first say the words "cystic fibrosis" – seeks to raise much-needed funds for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) services and sees the fundraising day of action return in full for the first time since 2019.

Volunteers will be out in force selling purple rose pins in towns and villages in Longford and the length and breadth of the country, as well as in participating Dunnes Stores, shopping centres and other outlets nationwide.

Cystic fibrosis is an inherited chronic disease that primarily affects the lungs and the digestive system. Ireland has the highest incidence of CF in the world and some of the most severe types. There are more than 1,400 people living with CF in Ireland and the number is increasing each year as a result of improvements in treatment and care.

Speaking ahead of 65 Roses Day, Philip Watt, Chief Executive of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, said: “Cystic Fibrosis Ireland depends almost entirely on the public for the provision of its services and this 65 Roses Day is hoping to raise more than €350,000 for much-needed services for people with CF.

“We’re calling on the people of Longford to show support for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland this year and to don purple to help raise much needed funds for people in Longford living with CF.”

Longford people wishing to volunteer to help sell purple roses on 65 Roses Day in your workplace or local shopping centre, please contact Brendán on 01 4962433 or email fundraising@cfireland.ie

Also supporting 65 Roses Day this year are Irish OIympians Natalya Coyle and Arthur Lanigan O’Keeffe, who are urging Longford people to go for purple and undertake a 65 Roses Challenge.

The husband-and-wife team are asking people to take up any 65-themed challenge – from walking 65,000 steps, to running 6.5K, or cycling 65K. Full details on the 65 Roses Challenge, or to donate, can be found at www.65Roses.ie