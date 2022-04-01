Outages possible in south Longford due to repair works on burst water main

A number of Irish Water customers may experience water outages this afternoon as repair works are being carried out on burst water main in the Ballymahon area.
The works may cause supply disruptions to Forgney, Clonard, Ballymahon and surrounding areas in Co. Longford.
Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm on 1 April.
Irish Water recommends that you allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.
Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on www.water.ie should you wish to check for an update: LON00046070.
