Down Memory Lane 2015 | The time of their lives: a gallery of super pictures from Longford Goes Strictly Dancing

In this Trip Down Memory Lane we dip into the Longford Leader archives from February 2015 and bring you this super gallery of pictures from the Longford Goes Strictly Dancing extravaganza in the Longford Arms Hotel.
The dance spectacular took place over two nights and saw sixteen couples jive, quick step, waltz, twist and twirl to entertain a crowd of over 1,400 people to raise funds for the Attic House and the Temperance Hall.
We hope you enjoy this bumper gallery of photographic memories captured through the lens of Shelley Corcoran.