Cash, suspected cannabis herb, cannabis plants and illegal cigarettes seized in Arva

Over €70,000 worth of suspected cannabis plans, cannabis herb and cash have been seized by gardaí following a search of a house in Arva overnight
Gardaí have seized €25,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb along with €42,500 in cash and £8,000 in sterling following the search of a house in Arva overnight.
Gardaí arrested a man in connection with dangerous driving after his vehicle failed to stop for Gardaí yesterday afternoon.
This man was arrested in relation to road traffic offences.
During the course of follow up enquiries a house in Arva was searched under warrant on Tuesday shortly after 5pm.
During this search Gardaí seized €18,800 in suspected cannabis herb, €6,400 worth of suspected cannabis plants, and a significant quantity of illegal cigarettes.
These illicit cigarettes are estimated to have resulted in a loss of €27,000 to the State.
Cash in euro (€42,670) and sterling (£8,360) were also seized.
Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.
Over €70,000 worth of suspected cannabis plans, cannabis herb and cash have been seized by gardaí following a search of a house in Arva overnight
Talks aimed procuring a new site for Meán Scoil Mhuire are nearing a conclusion, the Leader has learned
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.