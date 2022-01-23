Archdeacons installed in Elphin and Ardagh diocese

On Sunday, January 9, the Venerable Patrick Bamber and the Venerable Hazel Hicks were installed as Archdeacons of Elphin and Ardagh respectively at a service held in the Cathedral Church of St. Mary the Virgin and John the Baptist.
Canon Linda Frost, (South Leitrim Group of Parishes) Canon Andrew Ison and Canon Christiaan Snell were also installed as Prebendaries of the Cathedral at the same service.
The Cathedral Chapter of Elphin and Ardagh:
Back row (l-r): Canon Linda Frost and the Venerable Hazel Hicks (Archdeacon of Ardagh).
Centre (l-r) Canon Christiaan Snell, the Right Reverend Ferran Glenfield (The Bishop), Canon Edward Yendall, the Venerable Patrick Bamber (Archdeacon of Elphin)
Front (l-r): Canon Andrew Ison, Very Revd. Arfon Williams (Dean of the Cathedral Church)
The service also served as an opportunity to mark the achievements of our Ordained Local Ministers as they received their Certificates in Theology validated by Queens’ University Belfast.
The Diocese congratulated Rev. Albert Dawson, Rev. Stephen Frost, Rev. Adam Norris, and Rev. Edmund Smyth, on the completion of their Ordained Local Ministry studies and is enormously grateful for all they bring to the Diocese.
Ordained Local Ministry graduates.
The Abbey Theatre brings 'Every Brilliant Thing', written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, directed by Andrea Ainsworth and performed by Amy Conroy, to Longford's Backstage Theatre in February
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.