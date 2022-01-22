Search

22 Jan 2022

'Let's raise a glass': Longford's hospitality sector rejoice at lifting of Covid-19 restrictions

Tally-Ho

A view of the inside of Longford's Tall-Ho Bar yesterday ahead of the proposed easing of restrictions today

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

22 Jan 2022

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Longford's hospitality industry are waking up this morning to the ending of two years of Covid-19 restrictions following last night's state address by Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

From 6am today, almost all Covid measures, including the need for a digital Covid certificate for bars and restaurants, the 8pm curfew, and other social distancing rules, were finally brought to a close.

Not surprisingly, talk surrounding the Government's announcement yesterday evening has been greeted with open arms locally.

"Stools at the bar, just in case you forgot what that looked like," was how Longford town's Tally-Ho Bar reacted to the news on Facebook by posting a picture of half a dozen bar stools.

An equally light hearted tone was adopted by Longford publican Andy Byrne who chose to upload a picture of a magician with the words: "And....just like that....it's gone."

And like Mr Martin as he delivered his address to the nation yesterday evening, Cooney's Hotel in Ballymahon posted a picture of two cocktails, adding simply: "Today is a good day....let's raise a glass." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media