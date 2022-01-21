Search

21 Jan 2022

Revealed: Longford council houses taking almost 12 months to re-let

Derelict property

A view of a derelict property on

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

21 Jan 2022

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

It is taking almost 12 months to refurbish and turnaround local authority houses in Longford to prospective new tenants, it has emerged.

A meeting of Longford County Council yesterday heard how it is currently taking an average of 49 weeks to re-tenant homes after they are left vacant.

Director of Services John Brannigan said of the near 2,200 properties the council has on its books, 154 are currently vacant, returning an overall vacancy rate of 71 per cent.

He said efforts, including the introduction of a stock management system and reallocation policy had aided the council's attempts to reduce the turnaround times of vacant housing stock.

Meanwhile, Mr Brannigan said the council remained committed to starting works this year on a seven figure overhaul of Colmcille Terrace in Granard.

Local residents have expressed concern over whether a multi million euro regeneration of the estate first announced in 2018 could be in danger of collapse.

However, in response to questions from Cllr PJ Reilly at Wednesday's monthly meeting, Mr Brannigan vowed that works would commence on the estate over the course of the next 12 months.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media