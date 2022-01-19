Search

19 Jan 2022

Longford councillor at centre of heart scare in ambulance response time plea

editorial image

Cllr Paraic Brady is to press for Civil Defence and trained first responders in the fire department to be on hand for emergency cardiac arrest cases

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

19 Jan 2022

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A Longford county councillor who suffered a near fatal heart attack last year is leading calls for Civil Defence and trained first
responders in the fire department to be on hand for emergency cardiac arrest cases.

Cllr Paraic Brady will table the request at a meeting of Longford County Council this afternoon, six months after almost succumbing to a cardiac arrest.

The Fine Gael local politician revealed at the time how an an ambulance which transported him from north Longford to Cavan had, in fact, travelled from Monaghan.

"While I am grateful, it took 50 minutes for the ambulance to arrive,” he said.

"We have three fully trained paramedics in the fire service, why can't they be used?"

The motion is set to be debated at this afternoon's county council meeting.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media