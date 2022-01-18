Search

18 Jan 2022

Granard's Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre land top museum award

Granard Heritage Centre

Bartle and Déirdre were out visiting Sean Mac Eoin at the Forge in Ballinalee yesterday and are working with Harp Media on a Film Project.

Reporter:

News Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre in Granard has been confirmed as the Top Museum in Ireland from the Republic of Ireland Prestige Awards.

 

General Manager Bartle D'Arcy said the honour was testimony to the continued efforts of a small band of individuals who have helped make the centre one of the midlands' key tourism attractions.

"This is a Fantastic Recognition of the work that Déirdre Orme Our Education Officer and I do here as a Community led Tourism project. With the valued support of our Granard Motte Committee and the local Community these things are possible and we have big plans coming up, " he said.

An extract from the judges comments remarked:  


"You were considered in the category Museum of the Year.  Having reviewed information on all of those shortlisted, I am pleased to confirm you have been picked as the 2021/22 winner, congratulations.  I do hope the recognition will be helpful. I have attached a prepared logo which supports the award."

 

 


During the awards process we invited over 100,000 businesses and corporate professionals, magazine contributors and our subscribers to nominate companies & individuals based on factors such as service, innovation, experience, sustainability and other areas. Additionally, our research team has put forward a selection of firms which they felt were deserving of recognition.

Local News

