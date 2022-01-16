Daily Covid numbers continue to fall

THE HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has this Sunday been notified of 10,753* PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19.
In addition, on Saturday, January 15, 4,208 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal. This portal opened on Friday, January 14.
The figures reported on Saturday were 14,555 PCR and 5,406 antigen. On Friday, The Department of Health said there were 17,065 confirmed cases of the disease. These data are provisional.
Brave Longford woman Lynsey Bennett pinning hopes on Germany trip in bid to continue cancer fight
Friends and followers of Longford’s brave Lynsey Bennett have once again rallied around her in the hope of getting her to Germany for more holistic treatment for her cervical cancer.
As of 8am this Sunday, 965 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 88 are in ICU. On Saturday morning, there were 940 Covid-19 patients in hospital; 89 in intensive care.
ICMSA Dairy Committee, Noel Murphy has called on milks processor boards to look at paying an end-of-year bonus to milk suppliers
