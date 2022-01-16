Brave Longford woman Lynsey Bennett pinning hopes on Germany trip in bid to continue cancer fight

Friends and followers of Longford’s brave Lynsey Bennett have once again rallied around her in the hope of getting her to Germany for more holistic treatment for her cervical cancer.

Before Christmas, Lynsey put out an appeal for ideas and methods of getting her back to Mexico - but without flying because of blood clots.

She was grateful to those who did make suggestions but found that the length of time it would take to get to Mexico, plus the time she’d have to spend over there and the time it would take to get back, would be far too much time away from her two girls.

On Wednesday of last week, friends of Lynsey answered the call of her followers and set up a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to raise €250,000 so that she can travel the much shorter distance to Germany.

“Mexico has been amazing for Lynsey and her visit in March 2021, led to a reduction in her tumors,” explained Fiona Walsh, who set up the campaign.

“However, due to her recent development of blood clots, she would now have to be flown by Air Ambulance. A single return trip to Mexico and treatments alone, would cost her in excess of €310,000 (130k each way for flight alone). She would need at least two if not three trips this year.

“Lynsey simply cannot justify spending this amount of money on fuel to get to Mexico. She would prefer to put any monies raised towards her healing treatments.

“Which is why she as turned her attention to an amazing facility in Germany, which can give her the holistic and healing care she needs, but obviously still at a price. She envisages there being numerous and continuous visits throughout 2022. She is currently in the application process.

“I just want to say Lynsey is the most amazing, caring, kind and beautiful soul. She is everything you see and then some . We want to keep her with her girls and family for as long as possible. We love you Lynsey,” she concluded.

The campaign raised more than €20,000 of its €250,000 goal in the first 24 hours, thanks to almost 900 generous donors.

“I cannot stress enough that I do not want anyone to feel pressured into donating. As always, your love, prayers, tips and tricks and information is just as valuable to me,” said Lynsey, “but so far I'm blown away by the generosity.

“I have no treatment left in Ireland that has any chance of giving me a good quality of life or that can boost the good parts of me.

“2022 is not like 2021 when I had Pembro at home to try when I got back from Mexico (and even at that, unfortunately, Pembro didn’t work).”

Lynsey feels “so blessed” to have the knowledge of what she has learned in Mexico - “even if I can't travel there right now” - as it has taught her what to look for in other countries.

“Germany is where truly seems to have my heart right now and I am trying not to get excited as I don’t want to be disappointed if it falls through but my fingers are crossed and my heart has hope.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to the 'A Year of Healing for Lynsey Bennett’ GoFundMe campaign can do so via the following link https://gofund.me/52590d7b.