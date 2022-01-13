Gardai launch probe after series of overnight burglaries in Longford town

Railway Meadows in Longford town
Gardai have launched an investigation following a series of break-ins in Longford town during the early hours of this morning.
The Leader understands a number of properties were targeted in the Railway Meadows area of Longford town between 3am and 6:30am this morning.
Gardai have launched an investigation and are carrying out door to door enquiries in the area.
A public appeal has also been launched for any witnesses who may have noticed anything untoward in the Railway Meadows area between the hours of 3am and 6:30am to contact Longford garda station at (043) 3350570.
A man on two separate drugs possession charges has been fined €250 following last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.
A candle has been lit and flowers have been left at the Grand Canal in Tullamore following the murder of a young woman
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.