13 Jan 2022

Gardai launch probe after series of overnight burglaries in Longford town

Burglaries

Railway Meadows in Longford town

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Gardai have launched an investigation following a series of break-ins in Longford town during the early hours of this morning.

The Leader understands a number of properties were targeted in the Railway Meadows area of Longford town between 3am and 6:30am this morning.

Gardai have launched an investigation and are carrying out door to door enquiries in the area.

A public appeal has also been launched for any witnesses who may have noticed anything untoward in the Railway Meadows area between the hours of 3am and 6:30am to contact Longford garda station at (043) 3350570.

