13 Jan 2022

Longford man fined for possession of cannabis

Longford Courthouse

A man on two separate drugs possession charges has been fined €250 following last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Jessica Thompson

Dean Sheridan, 4 Athlone Road, Longford, appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens and pleaded guilty to both charges.

The court heard that, on April 24, 2021, at 1.20am, Mr Sheridan was stopped by Gardaí who observed him to be acting suspiciously.

A subsequent search revealed him to be in possession of €50 worth of cannabis, which was seized by Gardaí.

On July 10, 2021 at 11.45pm, Gardaí again stopped Mr Sheridan because he was observed acting suspiciously. Again, they searched him and found him to be in possession of €50 worth of cannabis.

Sgt Enda Daly, for the prosecution, revealed that the accused had 33 previous convictions, the majority of which were for public order.

His last drugs conviction was at Longford Circuit Court in 2009 when he was given a nine month suspended prison sentence for an offence which took place in January 2008.

Solicitor for the defence, Frank Gearty, told the court that his client was “manning up” to his mistakes and trying to be “a proper, good father” to his children.

Judge Owens convicted and fined Mr Sheridan €250 on one of the charges, taking the second charge into consideration.

