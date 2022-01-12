Longford parent makes case for ‘hybrid’ Leaving Cert model amid Covid surge

A Longford parent has joined the growing clamour for a return of last year's 'hybrid' style Leaving Cert as high levels of Covid-related teacher and student absences take hold.

Mary McKeon, who is a parent of a Leaving Cert student attending Moyne Community School, issued the plea this week.

“I feel it is now time for the Minister for Education to make a decision regarding arrangements for the 2022 Leaving Cert,” she said.

“Students (and parents) need early communication in order to alleviate additional stress.”

Those views are ones which were shared this week by the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) who, like, Ms McKeon want students to given a choice of exams and accredited grades, or both.

The calls come amid fears high levels of student and teacher absences may continue for some weeks, until the surge of the Omicron variant of Covid passes.

“It is true that students have been able to attend actual classes this year rather than “virtual” classes as happened for last year’s students, but bearing in mind that the majority of the Leaving Cert course is covered in 5th year the current Leaving Cert students missed out on the traditional classroom learning environment in 2021,” added Ms McKeon.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) offered up a different view this week, however.

It said it will not support a 2021-style Leaving Cert given schools have remained open throughout the academic year.