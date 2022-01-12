€1.4m regeneration package to transform Granard for 'generations to come'

Granard is set to reap the benefits of a €1.4m regeneration investment
A government backed €1.1m investment in Granard has the potential to transform its economic landscape for "generations to come".
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys last week allocated the seven figure sum as part of a €21.5m State wide investment.
In a further boost, local authority chiefs have committed close to €280,000 to a venture which will see almost €1.4m being invested into the heart of Granard.
It's envisaged the money will go towards strengthening work underway locally to make the north Longford urban municipality a 'destination town' for tourism and future inward investment.
Chief executive of Longford County Council, Paddy Mahon said the announcement for the 'Granard Destination Town' project had all the potential to deliver untold socio-economic benefits to Granard and surrounding hinterland.
" This project is the start of a transformational work plan to increase the vibrancy of the town of Granard and create a lasting difference that will be enjoyed by generations to come,” he said.
