Teen to appear in court over alleged Longford row

A teenager was arrested and later charged by gardaí in relation to an alleged public order incident on Main Street in Longford town earlier today
A teenager is to appear before a sitting of Longford District Court morning following an alleged public order incident in the county town earlier today.
Gardaí arrested the young man, in his late teens, after an alleged disturbance took place along Longford town's Main Street shortly before midday.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Longford District Court on February 1.
