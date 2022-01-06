Friends of Longford's Lynsey Bennett set up GoFundMe campaign for holistic healing in Germany

Friends and followers of Lynsey Bennett have rallied behind her once more in an effort to raise funds for her to undergo holistic treatment for her cancer in Germany.

In a message before Christmas, Lynsey revealed she needed to return to Mexico for treatment but was unable to fly due to blood clots.

She has since set her sights on treatment in Germany which will give her the holistic care she needs.

Lynsey herself was not willing to set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for this trip but her friends heard the calls of her followers and have set up a campaign to raise €250,000 for Lynsey to go back and forward for the lifesaving treatment she needs.

"I just want to say Lynsey is the most amazing, caring, kind and beautiful soul," said Fiona Walsh who set up the campaign.

"She is everything you see and then some. We want to keep her with her girls and family for as long as possible."

The campaign, which was created yesterday (Wednesday) has already raised €14,000 of the target €250,000.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so at https://gofund.me/52590d7b.