Raising Voices Fellowship seeks to support underrepresented children’s artists in Longford

The Raising Voices fellowship is inviting aspiring writers and/or illustrators who make work for children and young adults to apply for their new fully-funded, career-altering programme. Encompassing a host of creative and practical supports, the six selected fellows will be connected to a welcoming community of practice and supported in developing their careers.
The fellowship is led by a group of literature organisations including Children’s Books Ireland, Illustrators Ireland, Publishing Ireland, the Dublin Book Festival and the Tyrone Guthrie Centre at Annaghmakerrig. Raising Voices aims to break down barriers to publication and progression, and to increase diversity and representation in the Irish literature sector for those whose voices have been underrepresented due to background or identity.
Elaina Ryan, CEO of Children’s Books Ireland commented on the Raising Voices fellowship: ‘The recent Diversity and Inclusion Survey published by Words Ireland indicates that there is still a long way to go in ensuring equality of access and progression for underrepresented groups in the Irish literature sector. Children’s literature is, unfortunately, no exception.
We know that there are authors and illustrators in Ireland whose work has not yet reached audiences and who have the talent, skill and tenacity to carve out incredible careers in children’s books. Raising Voices is our chance to identify and provide support to some of these artists, to learn more about the barriers that must be broken down, and to connect them with networks that will help them flourish.’
The creative and practical supports included in the fellowship programme are as follows:
Entry requirements
The programme is designed for writers and illustrators that:
Rather than list strict and exhaustive criteria, the Raising Voices fellowship is asking writers and illustrators who apply to self-identify as ‘underrepresented’.
Six fellows will be selected, by representatives from the five partner organisations and three external readers. As fellows may face financial barriers, the initiative is fully funded by the Arts Council, therefore all mentoring and supports received will be free of charge.
The Raising Voices Fellowship commences in February 2022 and will run until November 2022.
The application deadline is Thursday, January 13th 2022 at 3pm.
The Raising Voices fellowship application form is available in both English and as Gaeilge.
More information is available here.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a significant decrease in the number of organ transplants in Ireland. Jillian McNulty (pictured) has been waiting two years for a kidney transplant
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.