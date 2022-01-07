Longford band Arditti release debut single

The pandemic has caused difficulty the world over for the arts sector but young Longford musicians Alex Watts, Cian Ryan, Keelan Ward and Alex Reilly have made the most of the lockdowns and put their skills - and technology - to good use.

All aged 17, the lads formed a band while they were in school in late 2019 and called themselves Arditti.

In December, Arditti released their first single, The Letter - a very powerful song about a mother and son during wartimes - on Spotify and Apple Music. The boys get together every weekend to “jam” and try to make new ideas work.

“We found it hard to understand the different ideas that were being put forward by each other but eventually got used to it,” explained vocalist, Alex Watts, adding that the band’s main accomplishment is not only that people “can listen to what we made over lockdown”, but also the fact that The Letter was aired on Today FM.

Inspired by bands such as Smashing Pumpkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Block Party and Kenny Hoopla, Arditti have a very unique sound at the age of 17.

“Lockdown was so hard on them all mentally - very challenging,” Alex Watts’ mother Caroline Crowley told the Longford Leader, “but they put the heads down wrote.

“Alex (Watts) wrote the lyrics and the lads the music. They would send voice notes to and fro all day, putting pieces together. I would hear it come together as I walked past the bedroom, I would stop and have my ear to the bedroom door and I silently smiled.

“Writing for my Alex was a release from lockdown and to write like he does is a credit to his love of music. Song writing is the path he wants to take,” she added.

“The other boys are so talented, all best friends that rehearse every week. They keep each other going.”

Over lockdown, the four lads not only wrote their own music, but saved up their money so that they could go to Vibes recording studio where Leo Logan helped them to record theor first EP.

Arditti also got airplay in December on Ed Smith’s show on Today FM - a proud moment not just for the four lads, but also their parents.

“We sat at home, all around the radio,” Caroline recalled, “it was like Eurovision night, we were so excited. At 17 to get air play on a national radio station is such a credit.

“All the other parents are so supportive from Keelan’s family letting the guys use their garage to Alex (Reilly) and Cian’s parents doing the drop offs.”

Arditti’s debut single, The Letter, can be found on Spotify and Apple Music. The lads can be followed on Instagram, @arditti_band.