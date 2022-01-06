Granard's regeneration plans given €1.1m cash injection

Granard's ongoing regeneration plans have been given a €1.1m shot in the arm, it has been announced this morning.

The seven figure sum was ring-fenced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys as part of a €21.5m State wide investment.

Granard's share under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF) will go towards strengthening work underway locally to make the north Longford urban municipality a 'destination town' for tourism and future inward investment.

Of immediate focus, is the development of a car park which has been a key target for local politicians in an effort to ease congestion in and around the main town centre.

Work is due to get underway over the coming weeks to develop a facility at the rear of the town's garda station after Longford County Council sanctioned €135,000 for the project.

The Leader understands, however, a portion of today's funding will go towards the construction of a further car park at the back of the former Hourican's Hotel building provided council chiefs can shake hands on a deal for its acquisition.

Other funding contained in this morning's announcement will be set aside for developing open spaces and parkland amenities as well as various public realm enhancements.

Local Independent Councillor Turlough McGovern said the funding would bring untold economic spin-offs to the area over the next 12 to 18 months.

"It is transformational," he said. "It (money) will help to open up the back lands of the town and allow us (councillors) to make projects we have long talked about and discussed, a reality.

"At the end of the day, we want Granard to be a town tourists want to come to and that new businesses want to set up in and this will go a long way towards achieving that."

Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy likewise gave his backing to the news, revealing how he and Cllr McGovern had been quietly working on the investment as far back as the 2019 local elections.