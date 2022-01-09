Three road deaths recorded in Longford in 2021, figures show

Despite two Christmas tragedies, Longford has one of the safest records in the country when it comes to road fatalities.

A total of 133 people died in 120 fatal road collisions in 2021 compared to 146 deaths in 135 fatal road collisions in 2020. This represents 13 fewer deaths or a 9% drop in road fatalities compared to last year.

The lowest level of fatalities ever recorded on Irish roads was 137 deaths, in 2018.

Three people lost their lives on Longford roads last year with not a single road fatality being recorded in 2020.

The figures were published by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) following an analysis of provisional fatal collision reports by An Garda Síochána.

The figures also indicate that while 18 pedestrians were killed in 2021, this is the lowest number of pedestrian deaths over the last 25 years (a breakdown by road users is only available since 1996).

There were increases in fatalities among both drivers (70, +9) and motorcyclists in 2021 (21, +4).

Provisional figures for serious injuries indicate that 1,091 serious injuries were recorded up to the 21 December 2021 compared to 1,105 in 2020.

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton said while the findings were positive, they were of limited consolation to the families of those who had been impacted by the loss of a loved one.

“It is very welcome news that there has been a reduction in the number of road deaths and serious injuries this year,” she said.

“I want to thank road users for making it a safer year, especially after 2020 was such a bad year for road safety.

However, I am conscious that this news will come as cold comfort to those who have been injured and the families left grieving the loss of a loved one.



“It reminds us that one death or serious injury is one too many. This is reflected in the ambition of the recently launched Government Road Safety Strategy 2021 to 2030, ‘Our Journey Towards Vision Zero’.

“It aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries by 50% over the next decade and achieve no deaths or serious injuries on the road by 2050.”

Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the RSA said recent events had nonetheless shown tragedy on Irish roads “can occur in a split second.”