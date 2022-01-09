Search

09 Jan 2022

Uninsured Longford drunk driver hit with road ban

Longford Courthouse.

A man who had previous convictions under the Road Traffic Act received a driving disqualification when he appeared before the recent sitting of Longford District Court.

Reporter:

David Power

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A man who had previous convictions under the Road Traffic Act received a driving disqualification when he appeared before the recent sitting of Longford District Court.

Cory Bough (22), with an address at 21 Cairnhill View, Drumlish was charged with drink driving and no insurance at Aughadegnan, Longford on July 12, 2021.

The court heard the alcohol blood sample provided by the defendant was 66, putting him just inside the three-year driving disqualification category, which is for an alcohol concentration reading of between 66 and 100.

Defence solicitor Lorcan Gearty said the defendant has engaged very well with the Probation Service and is now drug-free and working in a motoring company.

Due to previous convictions, the defendant was quoted an insurance premium of €4,500 at one point.

Mr Gearty said the defendant will be seeking insurance at a later date.

He has not committed any offences since the date of the charges before the court.

Judge Bernadette Owens noted the early guilty plea of the defendant. She said she was also taking into account the fact that the defendant is in employment, and his family is very supportive of him.

“His family was trying to guide him, even on the date of this offence,” Judge Owens said.

On the drink-driving charge, a disqualification of 3 years was imposed, along with a fine of €300. A six-year driving disqualification was imposed on the no insurance charge.

As a previous suspended sentence had been imposed on the defendant, this issue needed to be heard.

The case was also adjourned to January 4, on the defendant’s own bail of €100.

Noting the positive engagement with the Probation Service, Judge Owens said: “All going to plan, we will be able to finalise matters then.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media