Uninsured Longford drunk driver hit with road ban

A man who had previous convictions under the Road Traffic Act received a driving disqualification when he appeared before the recent sitting of Longford District Court.

Cory Bough (22), with an address at 21 Cairnhill View, Drumlish was charged with drink driving and no insurance at Aughadegnan, Longford on July 12, 2021.

The court heard the alcohol blood sample provided by the defendant was 66, putting him just inside the three-year driving disqualification category, which is for an alcohol concentration reading of between 66 and 100.

Defence solicitor Lorcan Gearty said the defendant has engaged very well with the Probation Service and is now drug-free and working in a motoring company.

Due to previous convictions, the defendant was quoted an insurance premium of €4,500 at one point.

Mr Gearty said the defendant will be seeking insurance at a later date.

He has not committed any offences since the date of the charges before the court.

Judge Bernadette Owens noted the early guilty plea of the defendant. She said she was also taking into account the fact that the defendant is in employment, and his family is very supportive of him.

“His family was trying to guide him, even on the date of this offence,” Judge Owens said.

On the drink-driving charge, a disqualification of 3 years was imposed, along with a fine of €300. A six-year driving disqualification was imposed on the no insurance charge.

As a previous suspended sentence had been imposed on the defendant, this issue needed to be heard.

The case was also adjourned to January 4, on the defendant’s own bail of €100.

Noting the positive engagement with the Probation Service, Judge Owens said: “All going to plan, we will be able to finalise matters then.”