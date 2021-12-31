UPDATE: Man found with handgun and ammo in car to appear at special court sitting tonight

A man in his 40s will appear before a special District Court sitting this evening.
The man was arrested yesterday afternoon after uniformed Gardaí stopped him on suspicion of traffic offences.
Gardaí subsequently conducted a search of his vehicle and discovered a handgun, ammo, balaclava and other items.
The man will appear in Mullingar courthouse at 8pm this evening.
