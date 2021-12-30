'Time for delivery': Fresh pleas for Longford's regeneration drive to take centre stage in 2022

There are fresh pleas this afternoon for Longford's multi million euro regeneration drive to take centre stage in the new year.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus Butler said it was "crucial" Longford's wider general public saw visible signs of progress in progressing the county town's much vaunted revival plan during the first half of 2022.

“We are absolutely crying out for it," he said.

"It’s what the dogs on the street are saying.”

Cllr Butler was speaking just weeks after council bosses revealed its plans to build a new, purpose built civic headquarters along the Great Water Street area of town.

The former chamber of commerce president also said it was incumbent on the local authority to make significant inroads with its plans for the former Providers building along lower Main Street.

"At the end of the day, we will be judged on our delivery in 2022 and that’s what we must do,” he said.

