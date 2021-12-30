Search

30 Dec 2021

'Time for delivery': Fresh pleas for Longford's regeneration drive to take centre stage in 2022

River Camlin

Council bosses are being urged to fast-track Longford's regeneration drive in 2022

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

There are fresh pleas this afternoon for Longford's multi million euro regeneration drive to take centre stage in the new year.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus Butler said it was "crucial" Longford's wider general public saw visible signs of progress in progressing the county town's much vaunted revival plan during the first half of 2022.

“We are absolutely crying out for it," he said.

"It’s what the dogs on the street are saying.”

Cllr Butler was speaking just weeks after council bosses revealed its plans to build a new, purpose built civic headquarters along the Great Water Street area of town.

The former chamber of commerce president also said it was incumbent on the local authority to make significant inroads with its plans for the former Providers building along lower Main Street.

"At the end of the day, we will be judged on our delivery in 2022 and that’s what we must do,” he said.

To read this story in full, see next week's Longford Leader.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media