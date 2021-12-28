Search

28 Dec 2021

Longford saddened by death of avid reader and devoted mother Mary O'Reilly

Late Mary O'Reilly (née Murray), Lanesboro, Longford / Letterkenny, Donegal

Longford saddened by death of avid reader and devoted mother Mary O'Reilly

The Late Mary O'Reilly (née Murray), Lanesboro, Longford / Letterkenny, Donegal

Reporter:

Joe O'Brien

Email:

joeaobrien@outlook.com

On Wednesday, December 8, the communities Lanesboro and Ballyleague were shocked to learn of the death at Galway University Hospital of Mary O’Reilly (née Murray), Greengardens, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Mary, who was formerly from Letterkenny, Co Donegal , was predeceased by her father Charlie and brother Andrew.

Many years ago, she met and married Micheál O’Reilly, the Green and they set up their home in Greengardens.

For the past number of years Mary had infrequently suffered from ill health which was borne with great spirit and fight. Her favourite pastimes were reading as she was an avid reader, dancing and fashion.

She was a very glamourous lady who had the taste in dress style to compliment her great looks.

Mary was a devoted wife, mother, very house proud who loved nothing better than to be busy especially with her favourite pastimes of cooking, baking, knitting and crocheting.

She was a lady fiercely proud of her home county but loved nothing better than the peace and tranquility of Greengardens and her adopted town Lanesboro.

She was a privately religious lady with a great devotion to Padre Pio.

Mary loved to travel and to celebrate both retirement’s they were due to go off on a Caribbean cruise.  

Mary’s remains reposed in Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday, December 10 and the removal of her remains took place to St Mary’s Church, Lanesbor on Saturday, December 11. Following the Mass of the Resurrection, Mary was laid to rest in Clonbonny Cemetery.

To her husband Micheál, daughters Ann-Marie and Louise, sons Declan and David, her mother Maeve, sisters Ann, Carol, Angela, Dee and Fiona, brothers Martin, Cathal, Eugene and Michael, grandchildren Daniel, Katelyn, Ruby, Ned, Penny, Brogan and Lauren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, we extend our heartfelt sympathy. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media