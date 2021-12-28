Longford saddened by death of avid reader and devoted mother Mary O'Reilly

On Wednesday, December 8, the communities Lanesboro and Ballyleague were shocked to learn of the death at Galway University Hospital of Mary O’Reilly (née Murray), Greengardens, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Mary, who was formerly from Letterkenny, Co Donegal , was predeceased by her father Charlie and brother Andrew.

Many years ago, she met and married Micheál O’Reilly, the Green and they set up their home in Greengardens.

For the past number of years Mary had infrequently suffered from ill health which was borne with great spirit and fight. Her favourite pastimes were reading as she was an avid reader, dancing and fashion.

She was a very glamourous lady who had the taste in dress style to compliment her great looks.

Mary was a devoted wife, mother, very house proud who loved nothing better than to be busy especially with her favourite pastimes of cooking, baking, knitting and crocheting.

She was a lady fiercely proud of her home county but loved nothing better than the peace and tranquility of Greengardens and her adopted town Lanesboro.

She was a privately religious lady with a great devotion to Padre Pio.

Mary loved to travel and to celebrate both retirement’s they were due to go off on a Caribbean cruise.

Mary’s remains reposed in Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday, December 10 and the removal of her remains took place to St Mary’s Church, Lanesbor on Saturday, December 11. Following the Mass of the Resurrection, Mary was laid to rest in Clonbonny Cemetery.

To her husband Micheál, daughters Ann-Marie and Louise, sons Declan and David, her mother Maeve, sisters Ann, Carol, Angela, Dee and Fiona, brothers Martin, Cathal, Eugene and Michael, grandchildren Daniel, Katelyn, Ruby, Ned, Penny, Brogan and Lauren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, we extend our heartfelt sympathy.