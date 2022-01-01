Man charged with possession of cannabis at Longford Train Station

A man has been told to hand in €100 to charity if he wants to avoid a conviction for cannabis possession
A man acting suspiciously near the train station in Longford was found to be in possession of drugs, when stopped by gardai.
As a result, Brendan Lynch, Kilmadarroe, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim was charged with possession of cannabis at Longford Train Station on October 26, 2020.
Garda sergeant Enda Daly told the court that gardai had been on routine patrol in the area and saw the defendant drinking a can of beer.
When gardai approached him, there was a “strong smell of cannabis” from him. He was found to be in possession of a cannabis grinder.
The court heard the defendant is now aged 21 and did have some troubles in the past.
Judge Marie Keane asked if the defendant could provide €100 for the Guide Dogs charity.
When the court heard the defendant’s mother would transfer money for him, Judge Keane remarked “the mothers of Ireland, again”.
The case was to be struck out if the defendant produced the money.
