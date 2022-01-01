Search

01 Jan 2022

Major boost in easing Granard's parking disquiet

Granard

Granard's long standing parking issues have been given a timely boost

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Granard's long term parking struggles are set for a long awaited reprieve after local authority bosses sanctioned the go ahead for the development of a facility early in the new year.

Longford County Council senior officials have set aside €135,000 for a new public car park to be constructed at the rear of the north Longford town's garda station.

The site for the development was snapped up by the council from the Office of Public Works (OPW) for around €40,000 earlier in the year.

Local councillor PJ Reilly, who has long championed the drive for additional public car parking, said the announcement while not a permament solution, was very much necessary.

“It's not the all-round answer to parking in Granard, but it is a step in the right direction,” he said.

“It will definitely help people that when they come into town they have somewhere to park instead of parking on Main Street.”

Work on the new facility is due to get off the ground early in the new year and is expected to provide somewhere in the region of 20 to 30 spaces.

Part of the proposed construction work will also see a boundary wall being erected beside local housing estate Denniston Park.

“Car parking and the need for a public car park has long been on the agenda for people and local traders,” he said.

“This money, which has been approved by Longford County Council's finance department is a significant move forward and one the town has long been crying out for.”

