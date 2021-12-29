Panelto opens new €1.5m staff amenities at Longford facility

Christmas came a few days early for over 240 local employees of Longford business, Panelto Foods, with the grand opening of a new €1.5m staff amenities facility.

The new, state-of-the-art expansion was officially opened on December 22 last by Chief Executive Officer of Longford County Council Paddy Mahon, Leas Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paraic Brady and Pat Connolly from St Vincent De Paul, to whom Panelto Foods gifted a sizable donation of €2,000.

The new amenities for staff include a beautiful employee canteen and office spaces to complement an expansion of the facility in 2018 which effectively doubled factory space and added over 100 new jobs to the 150 strong staff, validating the county as a place to do business.One of the biggest employers in Longford, Panelto Food was established in 2004 and has been a pillar of business in the county ever since, providing jobs to the local community and continuously investing in the Longford site.

In 2020, in the former Ledco building, the Innovation Centre at Panelto was established to research and develop next generation breads.

The local business produces artisan-style premium quality breads for in-store bakeries for the main retailers in Ireland and the UK and exports over 70% of its products to the UK market.

The recent opening of the new staff amenities building further demonstrates Panelto’s commitment to its staff and to its investment in the county.

“The continued support of over 240 Panelto loyal local staff, the wider Longford community, Enterprise Ireland and Longford County Council has been instrumental in Panelto Foods continuing to invest and grow the business in Longford,” said a spokesperson for Panelto.

CEO of Longford County Council attended the opening last week and hailed the new amenities a “vote of confidence” in the county.

“Longford County Council was delighted to attend the opening of the new facilities at Panelto Foods,” he told the Longford Leader.

“This extension is yet another vote of confidence in Longford as a great place in which to invest and create jobs. It is very welcome news for the county.”