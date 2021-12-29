Search

29 Dec 2021

Disqualification imposed on Longford driver who ‘had a joint the night before’

Disqualification imposed on Longford driver who ‘had a joint the night before’

Reporter:

Newsroom

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

An architect received a one-year disqualification for driving under the influence, after an unsuccessful challenge of the charge when he appeared before the recent sitting of Granard District Court.

Conor Boyle, Apt 33, Block E, Smithfield, Dublin 7 was charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant on August 14, 2019.

Garda Eanna Cuffe gave evidence of stopping the defendant at Minard, Longford, while on routine patrol.

The defendant had driven past him and was observed using a mobile phone while travelling on the N4 motorway.

After being stopped, the defendant produced his driving licence and Garda Cuffe detected a strong smell of cannabis and noticed the defendant’s eyes were bloodshot.

When Garda Cuffe asked the driver if he had been smoking cannabis, the defendant was co-operative and admitted he “had a joint the night before”.

The defendant had a small amount of cannabis in his possession, which he admitted was for his own use.

An oral sample from the defendant proved positive for cannabis and he was arrested and brought to Longford Garda Station where the defendant had a blood sample taken by a doctor.

This sample later tested positive for cannabis.

Despite a lengthy legal challenge by defence barrister Adrian McDonagh, the defendant was subsequently convicted.

Mr McDonagh had challenged a number of issues including whether or not the defendant was lawfully detained while waiting on roadside testing equipment and also a delay between results from testing of the blood sample for alcohol (which was negative) and also for presence of drugs, the results of which were received a number of weeks later.

Following the legal points raised by him, Mr McDonagh said the court had to ask itself if there was a reasonable doubt.

However, Judge Cephas Power said he was satisfied that the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and he was recording a conviction.

The court heard the defendant is a native of Sligo and is in a relationship. He had no previous convictions and is a self-employed architect. His work takes him all over the country.

“This is the first time ever for him to come before the court,” Mr McDonagh said.

The defendant had been co-operative at all times with gardaí. The drug possession charge was struck out after a payment of €350 to the court poor box.

A one year driving disqualification was imposed on the driving under the influence charge along with a fine of €400.

Recognisance was fixed should the defendant wish to appeal the conviction.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media