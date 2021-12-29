Disqualification imposed on Longford driver who ‘had a joint the night before’

An architect received a one-year disqualification for driving under the influence, after an unsuccessful challenge of the charge when he appeared before the recent sitting of Granard District Court.

Conor Boyle, Apt 33, Block E, Smithfield, Dublin 7 was charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant on August 14, 2019.

Garda Eanna Cuffe gave evidence of stopping the defendant at Minard, Longford, while on routine patrol.

The defendant had driven past him and was observed using a mobile phone while travelling on the N4 motorway.

After being stopped, the defendant produced his driving licence and Garda Cuffe detected a strong smell of cannabis and noticed the defendant’s eyes were bloodshot.

When Garda Cuffe asked the driver if he had been smoking cannabis, the defendant was co-operative and admitted he “had a joint the night before”.

The defendant had a small amount of cannabis in his possession, which he admitted was for his own use.

An oral sample from the defendant proved positive for cannabis and he was arrested and brought to Longford Garda Station where the defendant had a blood sample taken by a doctor.

This sample later tested positive for cannabis.

Despite a lengthy legal challenge by defence barrister Adrian McDonagh, the defendant was subsequently convicted.

Mr McDonagh had challenged a number of issues including whether or not the defendant was lawfully detained while waiting on roadside testing equipment and also a delay between results from testing of the blood sample for alcohol (which was negative) and also for presence of drugs, the results of which were received a number of weeks later.

Following the legal points raised by him, Mr McDonagh said the court had to ask itself if there was a reasonable doubt.

However, Judge Cephas Power said he was satisfied that the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and he was recording a conviction.

The court heard the defendant is a native of Sligo and is in a relationship. He had no previous convictions and is a self-employed architect. His work takes him all over the country.

“This is the first time ever for him to come before the court,” Mr McDonagh said.

The defendant had been co-operative at all times with gardaí. The drug possession charge was struck out after a payment of €350 to the court poor box.

A one year driving disqualification was imposed on the driving under the influence charge along with a fine of €400.

Recognisance was fixed should the defendant wish to appeal the conviction.