27 Dec 2021

'You are going to kill yourself', Judge warns Longford man if he continues to take drugs

Longford Courthouse.

A Longford man has been handed a suspended prison sentence for engaging in a street fight outside the door of the town’s courthouse with a rivalling family.

A man was told that if he continues to take drugs, he will kill himself.

 

Stephen Murtagh, 5 Victory Court, Longford was charged with possession of drugs, cocaine and cannabis at Annaly Park, Longford on July 10 last, when he appeared before a recent sitting of Longford District Court.

Sergeant Enda Daly gave evidence of gardai observing the defendant acting suspiciously at Annaly Park. When gardaí searched him, he was found to be in possession of cannabis valued at €30 and cocaine valued at €70.

Ten previous convictions were recorded against the defendant including possession of drugs for sale or supply.

Defence solicitor John Quinn said the defendant had been entirely co-operative at all times and the drugs were for his own use.

A fine of €400 was imposed on the defendant for the possession of cocaine charge, with the other charge marked proven and taken into consideration.

“You are simply going to kill yourself, Mr Murtagh, if you keep taking this stuff,” Judge Marie Keane said.

He was also fined €100 for breaching Covid regulations. The court heard the defendant is living in sheltered accommodation in Longford town, but had travelled to see his mother in Ballymahon.

