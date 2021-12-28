Longford mother and daughter hit with €3,400 penalty for ‘disgraceful and appalling’ dumping

A mother and daughter had fines of €2,000 plus costs of €1,400 imposed on them for dumping at a house beside their property.

Appearing before the recent sitting of Longford District Court were Kathleen McDermott and Donna McDermott, both with addresses at 41 St Michael’s Terrace, Longford. They were charged with creating litter in a public place at St Michael’s Terrace on April 22 last.

Litter warden Padraig McGee gave evidence of receiving a complaint of dumping to the rear of a house at St Michael’s Terrace, Longford.

They found a “large amount” of dumping there, and documentation relating to the defendants.

Letters were sent to the house of the defendants, but no response was received.

Judge Marie Keane asked if the defendants were living at the premises where the littering took place. Mr McGee said the defendants lived next door.

“So, they were dumping it over the wall,” Judge Keane said.

“This is absolutely disgraceful,” she said. A fine of €1,000 was imposed, plus costs of €700 on Kathleen McDermott.

Mr McGee said it was the same scenario for the co-accused, Donna McDermott.

Imposing fines of €1,000 and costs of €700 in this case, Judge Keane said it was “simply appalling”.