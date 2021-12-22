Longford and Granard gardaí join Blue Santa in festive visit to local schools

On October 31, 2021, Longford and Granard Gardai together with Longford Public Participation Network launched "Operation Blue Santa” a fundraising initiative supporting local charitable and not for profit organisations across Co. Longford.



This week the initiative continued with Blue Santa and his team visiting schools and nursing homes across Co. Longford where they delivered chocolates provided by local representatives.



Schools received a copy of Operation Blue Santa for school libraries this was written by journalist Jessica Thompson and illustrated by local artist Nicole Forster.



The Operation Blue Santa book teaches young children the importance of being kind to one another and this message was reinforced by Blue Santa on his visits across the county.



"It was heart-melting to see the smiles, joy and excitement our Garda Blue Santa brought to people of all ages in our communities and they indeed brought to us in abundance,” Garda Emma Kiernan of the organising committee said.



Communities too did their own part to contribute, such as Bunlahy National School who raised funds for Operation Blue Santa with a Christmas jumper day.

Unfortunately due to the pandemic, it was not possible to carry out all of the Blue Santa engagements that were planned, however, An Garda Síochána in Longford and Granard are looking forward to working closely with communities in Co. Longford in 2022.



Longford and Granard Gardaí would like to sincerely thank all those for their involvement, hard work and support of operation Blue Santa, and wish each and everyone a very special Christmas and every good wish for a happy and healthy 2022.



To summarise Superintendent Seamus Boyle reflects upon the sentiment of Operation Blue Santa, "The right thing to do is often the hardest. People can be unkind and it takes just one person with courage to change attitudes and help others who are less fortunate. Anybody can be that person. Will it be you?”

Operation Blue Santa is available as the perfect last-minute gift for the children in your life in shops across County Longford.