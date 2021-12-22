Search

22 Dec 2021

Longford resident bought false insurance documents for €300 from friend in pub

A man bought false insurance documents from a friend in a pub as he didn’t have a no-claims bonus and needed insurance to get work.

As a result of this, Gejza Gazi, with an address at 79 A, Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford appeared before a recent sitting of Longford District Court heard.

He was charged with custody and use of a false instrument at his address on August 28, 2018.

Sergeant Enda Daly outlined that there was an issue in relation to a false no-claims bonus document.

“He bought the documents in a pub from a man he knew for €300,” Sgt Daly said.

The court heard the defendant had one previous conviction for drink-driving.

Defence solicitor Fiona Baxter said her client had been fully co-operative with gardai.

The defendant needed car insurance so he could get work, but he was having difficulty getting this as he didn’t have a no-claims bonus.

Having lived in the country for 13-14 years, the defendant has a wife and three children, whom he supports.

He now works in a factory on the outskirts of Longford. “He doesn’t need a car to get to work,” Ms Baxter said.

Judge Marie Keane noted that the defendant admitted to buying a document, which he knew to be false. As he had a previous conviction, she said he was aware of the Road Traffic laws.

A fine of €300 was imposed on the defendant.

