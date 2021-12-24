Longford Town Masterplan funding will help revitalise town centre

The allocation of €100,000 to the development of a unique Longford Town Masterplan has received the seal of approval from Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Peggy Nolan and Chief Executive Paddy Mahon.

The new initiative involves the development of Town Centre First (TCF) Plans as part of Our Rural Future – the Government’s five-year strategy to revitalise rural Ireland. The Town Centre First Policy and associated funding was announced recently by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys TD.

Longford’s allocation is part of a €2.6 million fund nationwide that has been ring fenced to support 26 towns in mapping out their future development, revitalise town centres and tackle dereliction.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan has warmly welcomed the announcement, stating that it comes at a very timely point. “Longford County Council is already embarking on a major body of work in 2022 in the form of the €4m Longford Connected Project which is underway, and the €14m Camlin Quarter Regeneration Project, which is projected to start, conditions permitting, later in the year. All of this work is part of a holistic joined-up plan for the regeneration of Longford Town’s public spaces.”

She added, “This further €100,000 is going to help us build on those plans, prioritising efforts to bring even more residents back into the heart of Longford Town which is the way forward - because we all know it is a great place to live, work and do business.”

Welcoming the funding, Chief Executive Paddy Mahon said, “There is a strong track record of collaborative work in Longford Town between Longford County Council and the local community, which has already yielded great results. We look forward to continuing to work closely with all of those stakeholders, and more, to develop the Town Centre First Plan and hopefully unlock further opportunities for future investment in Longford”.

The TCF plans aim to address key emerging issues like dereliction and vacancy as well as the opportunities presented by remote working and climate change for example.

Longford County Council will now work closely with local community groups, retailers and relevant stakeholders in Longford Town to devise, deliver and support the objectives of the TCF plan.