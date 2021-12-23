Lockdown on cards as Omicron surge fears intensify among Longford's hospitality sector

Longford's hospitality sector is likely to shut down completely after Christmas amid fears a Covid-19 Omicron variant tsunami is imminent.

Gerry Lynn, chairperson of Longford Vintner's Association, delivered the gloomy assessment this week as dozens of bars and restaurants started their first full week of shortened opening hours.

Mr Lynn, who runs Edgeworthstown based establishment, The Sportsman's Inn, said while he was opposed to the reintroduction of Level 5 measures, the signs looked ominous.

“It is what it is,” he said, in reflecting on last Friday's government announement to close all hospitality sectors of the economy at 8pm.

“As much as I don't want to see it (lockdown), now is the time to bring in a circuit breaker when the schools are closed.”

The local Vintners chief remained sharply critical of Taosieach Micheal Martin's address to the country last week, claiming the measures were akin to being “back to the €9 meal type strategy” of last year.

He also hinted at how the newly enforced guidelines imposed on bars and restaurants would likely re-ignite anxieties of a rise in house parties.

“Where do they think people are going to go after 5, 6, 7 or 8pm at night?” he asked.

“They are not going to go home to their beds that's for sure."

Mr Lynn's concerns over possible tighter restrictions being rolled out come after Tanaiste Leo Varadkar conceded on Monday more stringent controls could not be ruled out.

The Edgeworthstown publican said the measures put forward in a letter issued by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was simply not workable for an industry which has been beset by 18 months of stop-start restrictions.

"I know we are in the middle of a pandemic, but some of the stuff they are coming out with is baffling," he said.

"They (government) might as well close us down completely if they go through with it."

They were comments which were endorsed by fellow Longford publican Andy Byrne.

The local businessman said despite heightened fears over the Omicron variant, hospitality operators were effectively being left in "limbo" by the increasing uncertainty over possible further restrictions.

"I know our health service is in crisis and they are under pressure, but I would rather they (government) do one thing or the other," he said.

"In my opinion they should reintroduce the CRSS (COVID Restrictions Support Scheme) to affected businesses and close us down altogether.

"The situation we are left in is virtually impossible to manage and not financially viable to stay open."

Mr Byrne also said the unease felt by pub owners went far beyond licensed premises generally and would likely impact hairdressers, salons and other hospitality providers who may struggle to withstand any further curfew measures being imposed on them.

It was a similarly sobering analysis from many of Longford's restauranteurs who spoke of the “utter devastation” a return to reduced business hours would invariably bring.

"Absolutely, it would be (devastating)," replied Lisa Vocella of Longford town Italian restaurant Vocella's.

"We just want to know where we stand as we are kind of in limbo at the minute. We are allowed to be open, but then they (government) are telling people to cut back on going out."

Ms Vocella said the growing public message for patrons to stay at home and reduce socialisation levels has already led to around two thirds of the local eatery's Christmas parties being cancelled.

"It's very hard to staff and stock a place at this time of year. This time last year when we were in lockdown we were allowed to reopen and though we knew we were going back (into lockdown) at least there was a bit of a buzz around, but this year it's different."

That scepticism over the well documented recommendations were mirrored by Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy.

In keeping with mounting talk of a backlash among Government backbenches and among some ministers to the 5pm curfew on hospitality, Senator Carrigy described the measures as "draconian" and a "step too far".

He said: "We have vaccine certs for indoor hospitality. What we need to do is rigorously enforce them and allow these businesses to continue to trade."