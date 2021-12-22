Longford celebrates the magic of Christmas

More covid restrictions are in place - but not to worry – Longford Live and Local have you covered for the best of local entertainment this Christmas.

Many of the events have moved their performance times to earlier day time slots and are adhering to all the required covid preventative measures to make culture and entertainment safe for you and your family this Christmas.

Last week was an exceptionally busy one for LLL. Friday, December 17 saw the launch of the Charity single ‘Do they know it's Christmas’ by band Audio Pilot and a host of well-known musicians from County Longford. The single was performed live for the first time in Escobar on Friday evening.

Longford County Choir’s Christmas Celebration was a huge success. Featuring the Longford County Choir and guest sopranos Emer Barry and Maria Matthews.

The Cathedral was lit up in winter colour for the night and contained a maximum audience that current covid restrictions would allow. It was the first time the choir has performed since Christmas 2019.

Under the talented musical direction of Fintan Farrelly they performed such classics as In Bleak mid-winter, A Christmas Lullaby, and ended sharing the stage with the two guest sopranos for a breath-taking version of O Holy Night.

Festive goers also had the chance to see and hear members of St John’s Church choir perform the Nine Lessons and Carols in a service illuminated by candlelight in the beautiful 18th Century church known for its stunning acoustics.

Snow White – the current production from Longford’s traditional panto has opened to rave reviews and will continue into January. Their performance times have changed. Matinee shows at 1.30pm and evening shows at 5.30pm.

Online offerings include a streamed video recording of the recent LLL Winter Sessions which were recorded in Backstage Theatre.

The performances that include musical director Paul Gurney and compere Charlie McGettigan will be viewable on Longford Live & Local facebook page daily over Christmas week.

Also online will be a virtual Longford postcard written and performed by the Cow book author- John Connell. The reflective miscellany shot around Longford County was created especially for people not able to return home to Ireland this Christmas.

The film was directed by Shane Crossan with cinematographer Nathan Sheridan with original music score by Paul Gurney.

The hugely successful pop-up craft and art galleries also opened for their second week displaying sale of works from the county’s leading artists and crafters.

The art gallery recorded significant footfall over the two weekends and was enthusiastically supported by the Longford art going public, with a whopping 35 paintings sold over the six days.

Keep an eye on the Longford Live and Local facebook page for event updates and postings of our many online music and literature events.

For full details of the week ahead, check out the dedicated Longford Live & Local page on Facebook.